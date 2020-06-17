Ramaphosa to address nation at 8pm on Covid-19 developments

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm this evening, on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19, the Presidency has announced.

“The President’s address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the Presidential Coordinating Council,” according to a statement.

The president’s address will be broadcast live on television and radio, and will be streamed live on a range of online platforms including The Citizen..

