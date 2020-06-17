Government 17.6.2020 05:23 pm

Ramaphosa to address nation at 8pm on Covid-19 developments

Citizen reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation on measures the country continues to undertake to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The president’s address will be broadcast live on television and radio, and will be streamed live on a range of online platforms.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm this evening, on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19, the Presidency has announced.

“The President’s address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the Presidential Coordinating Council,” according to a statement.

The president’s address will be broadcast live on television and radio, and will be streamed live on a range of online platforms including The Citizen..

