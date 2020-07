President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday marked the 44th anniversary of 16 June 1976 with a commitment to put the youth at the centre of change to rebuild an economy battered by downgrades, inflation, a weak rand and the fast-spreading Covid-19. He conceded that more needed to be done regarding the plight of young people, in remembrance of the fearless class of 1976, who faced armed security forces with stones in a revolt against the use of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction. Ramaphosa said government was committed to bridging the urban-rural divide and ensuring that young people in rural areas...

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday marked the 44th anniversary of 16 June 1976 with a commitment to put the youth at the centre of change to rebuild an economy battered by downgrades, inflation, a weak rand and the fast-spreading Covid-19.

He conceded that more needed to be done regarding the plight of young people, in remembrance of the fearless class of 1976, who faced armed security forces with stones in a revolt against the use of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction.

Ramaphosa said government was committed to bridging the urban-rural divide and ensuring that young people in rural areas had access to technology, enabling them to work and study.

Government was also open to innovative ideas from the youth, he said, adding that some young people were “able to change their communities for the better and create new employment”.

Thirdly, he spoke of ushering in youth-focused programmes to unlock the full potential of young people through strengthening social partnerships.

National Youth Day was for the first time celebrated without mass gatherings, in line with the provisions of level 3 lockdown regulations to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The president said: “On this day that we pay tribute to the courage, the resilience and optimism of the youth of 1976, we also salute today’s generation who are determined, focused, resolute and have great hopes about their own future and our country.

“Young people must rise to the challenge of leading our recovery after the coronavirus. We have young entrepreneurs and business owners who, through their innovative ideas, have been able to change their communities for the better and create new employment opportunities.

“We have outstanding young people in the sciences, research, sports, entertainment and in other fields.

“The voices of young people in movements such as #FeesMustFall and protests against gender-based violence have been catalysts for change.

“The moment that we now confront, post Covid-19, calls on young people across our country to be part of that change and to be change agents. It also calls on young people to rebuild our economy and make a difference in our communities.”

Ramaphosa said government was committed to “broadening the frontiers of opportunity for our young people every day”.

