Public Protector orders department of housing to rebuild Pretoria man’s house which was destroyed by Red Ants

The Gauteng Department of Housing and Human Settlements has been ordered to rebuild a Pretoria man’s house, after officials set the Red Ants on his property to raze it to the ground, only to admit after the fact that this was done in error.

According to the Public Protector’s office that both parties have agreed that the settlement agreement constitutes the findings and remedial action by Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane during a briefing outline some of the findings her office has made on cases brought forward during the first quarter of 2020.

“I investigated allegations of an unlawful demolition of a house belonging Mr. AF Mhlahla by the Gauteng Department of Housing and Human Settlements. The house was allegedly razed to the ground on 05 December 2017 by the Red Ants, who were contracted by the department,” said Mkhwebane.

The 45-year-old man, alleged that he built the house at his own expense in Extension 18, Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, on a stand allocated to him by the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality.

“I looked into whether the department unlawfully demolished Mr. Mhlahla’s house and whether he suffered any improper prejudice as a result of the department’s conduct. My investigation revealed that both these allegations are substantiated,” added Mkwebane.

Mkhwebane stated that Mhlahla has agreed to the terms.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.