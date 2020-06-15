City of Durban to spend R2m on formal suits for bodyguards

The Durban City Council has approved a controversial R2-million clothing allowance to purchase suits for bodyguards.

The city currently has 14 VIP Protection guards receiving a clothing allowance of R809 per month, reports Berea Mail.

With the passing of this motion, the city will expand the clothing allowance to an additional 95 guards at R1,200 per month.

The city said this was in line with other municipalities in the country and that VIP guards would now be required to be “strictly formal at work”.

The city first made the request in March this year where it was approved in the Durban Executive Council by five to three votes, (all three Democratic Alliance members voted against it).

Thabani Mthethwa, Democratic Alliance Chief Whip for eThekwini, called it a “ridiculous” waste of taxpayers’ money that showed the ANC’s skewed priorities.

“We find it insulting that the municipality would spend so much money on people that are already employed while the lives of many people in the city are not getting better,” he said.

Due to the lockdown restrictions, the full council could not meet until Level 3.

There is a backlog of motions that still need to be debated and voted on.

Addressing the city’s homeless issue, council voted largely in favour to extend R500,000 to the Strollers homeless shelter, which houses women and children.

This is part of the city’s initiative to end homelessness in the city.

The council also approved the establishment of sleeping places which will be located at Block AK and the old Tropicale Restaurant site at Albert Park for R8 and R11 million respectively.

The city currently has 2,500 homeless people being housed at eight different temporary homeless shelters due to the lockdown restrictions.

