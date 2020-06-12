WATCH: KZN’s M4 Ruth First Highway reopens to traffic

Durban Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Bheki Ntuli officially reopened the M4 Ruth First Highway to traffic on Friday morning.

The highway had been out of commission since last year when a partial road collapse caused the closure of the route between uMhlanga and Sibaya, reports Northglen News.

“In total we ended up spending close to R45 million in the reconstruction of the road and dealing with the issues of preventing soil erosion. We don’t want to see what happened recurring,” said Zikalala.

Ntuli added that the M4 highway plays a vital role in economic growth and tourism.

“The opening of this major economic corridor linking Durban, Umhlanga, King Shaka International Airport and Ballito, will improve economic activities and it also coincides with the activities of Alert Level 3, which includes the opening of domestic flights and other key economic activities,” added Ntuli.

Read also: Ward councillor welcomes the reopening of M4 Ruth First Highway

Peter Rose, chairman of the Umhlanga Tourism, said residents in the area welcomed the reopening.

“Prior to the lockdown we noticed a drastic decline in the number of day-time tourists and those staying at BnBs and hotels in the uMhlanga Village area. In fact, there had been a marked decline and it goes to show how important the M4 is from a tourism perspective.

“The consensus was that visitors leaving the airport were more inclined to go to Ballito or eMdloti rather than take the long detour on the N2 and into Umhlanga. We welcome the reopening of the M4 and we feel as the country resumes economic activities this will be a boost to the area,” said Rose.

Umhlanga resident Meena Kisten said it was a special moment to see the highway open.

“It’s been a challenging time with the M4 being closed and people being rerouted to the N2. We are extremely excited this morning to be able to use this road,” she said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.