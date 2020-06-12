Several repatriation flights organised by Dutch embassy for EU citizens

The Dutch Embassy in South Africa, with the assistance of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, has organised several repatriations flights for all 27 European Union (EU) members including the UK and Ireland citizens who want to return home.

KLM said the flights were aimed to enable Dutch nationals as well as residents of the other EU states, those who hold EU residence permits and foreign citizens with a residence permit to fly back from Cape Town on 17 June, 20th, and on 21 June in Johannesburg.

Dutch nationals who are interested should budget just over R19,000 or 970 euros for a flight from Cape Town to Amsterdam, with flights to the other 26 EU states costing between R23,000 – R50,000.

You can book your ticket through KLM’s website by searching for a one-way trip and book for the specified dates.

Once you have successfully booked your ticket, request your embassy, or the embassy of your destination, to issue a ‘laissez-passer’ letter.

The letter allows you to travel to the assembly point on the day of departure. From the assembly point, all passengers will be transported to the airport by bus. KLM has stressed that people are not allowed to travel directly to the airport.

Details will be sent about the process on the day of departure and the location of the assembly point.

