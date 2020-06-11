Cuban doctors’ accommodation in North West cost over R2m

The accommodation for Cuban doctors that have been deployed in North West, will cost the government over R2 million, Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said this week.

The doctors have been distributed in the North West’s provincial districts and are currently staying in B&Bs and hospital accommodation.

Mkhize said the cost of their stay in the province is from June 2020 until April 2021.

Two of the doctors are stationed at the Brits hospital.

In total, the 187 medical specialists from Cuba will cost government over R239 million, the minister said in a written reply to parliamentary questions.

Originally appeared on Kormorant.

