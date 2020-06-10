National Planning Commission releases two education papers for public comment

The National Planning Commission announced the release of two papers for public comment, focused on progress in achieving the National Development Plan’s goals for education and skills and the link to the labour market.

The first paper, titled ‘Education and Skills for the Economy’ focuses on basic and technical education.

The second paper, ‘Analysis of PSET Trends’, focuses on post-school higher and vocational education.

Both papers offer insight into progress, where the system has fallen short, and make recommendations for strengthening delivery. Basic and post-school education are often analysed separately. The two papers are available for download here.

Members of the public are urged to submit comments or enquiries by July 6 to Mr Ashraf Kariem via ashraf@dpme.gov.za

Originally appeared on Bedfordview and Edenvale News

