Over 150 South Africans stuck in Mozambique to be repatriated

The department of international relations and corporation (Dirco) made an announcement that their discussions with Mozambican authorities have been fruitful and successful.

South Africans stranded in Mozambique can return home through all borders from 12 -14 June, this announcement was made on Tuesday evening.

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said: ” We have been receiving a lot of enquires of South Africans in Mozambique to return home. So we have been engaging with the Mozambiquean authorities who have had their borders shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We received approval on Tuesday so to have the borders open for repatriation. During those three days, 12-14 June, South Africans can come back home.”

Monyela said at the moment they are just over 150 citizens who are expected to return home. When they arrive they will have to undergo the mandated 14-day quarantine at specific accommodation sites.

