Zamdela SAPS closed as staff member tests positive for Covid-19

The Zamdela police station has been temporarily closed for urgent decontamination following confirmation that some of its members had tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Makhele the officer tested positive on Monday morning and the police station was immediately closed to allow for decontamination, reports Vaal Weekblad.

“All communities being serviced by the Zamdela police station are advised that this police is currently closed due to some of its members having tested positive for the COVID-19 corona virus,” Makhele said.

According to the statement the Community Service Centre will now be operating from the Railway Station Building (Old Transnet Building) Coal brook.

The telephone lines at Zamdela police station community service centre will no longer be available.

“The building is currently undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again.”

Meanwhile the South African Police Union (Sapu) slammed government for not doing enough to protect officers from COVID-19. This comes after several police stations across the country had to close due to staff contracting the virus.

