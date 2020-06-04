Rand Water proposes 6.6% tariff increase

Rand Water welcomed the support of the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) for the proposed 2020/21 tariff increase, reports Bedfordview and Edenvale News.

At a seating of the Joint Portfolio Committee for Water and Sanitation on June 2, SALGA supported Rand Water’s proposed increase of 6.6% and rejected higher proposed increases made by other water boards.

“In determining the proposed increase, Rand Water undertook a consultation process with customers and stakeholders.

“The 6.6% increase for customers will see an increase from R10.09 per kilolitre to R10.76 per kilolitre,” said Rand Water’s spokesperson Justice Mohale.

“Our calculations are formulated after due consideration to the costs of abstracting, purifying and distributing bulk potable water to local municipalities.

“The increase is necessary to ensure that all the requisite infrastructure is installed and upgraded when necessary to allow us to retain the supply of bulk potable water.”

