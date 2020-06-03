Mbalula inspects OR Tambo airport readiness for Level 3 travel

Domestic and international flights have been halted since the Covid-19 lockdown in South Africa from late March with flights only being allowed for repatriation.

Level 3 regulations now stipulate that limited domestic and international travel can only be allowed for business purposes, subject to restrictions on the number of flights per day and authorisation based on the reason for travel.

Domestic flight operations will be operating under strictly regulated conditions.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning to check the adherence and compliance measures put in place by the department to protect those who will be flying to their destinations.

Forgot your PPE ? We have a vending machine here at the Airport. #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/J5z63gveYu — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) June 3, 2020

The airport now has a vending machine that supplies masks, sanitisers and other personal protective equipment in case you forget to pack them.

During his assessment, Mbalula was informed that the airport will be encouraging passengers to wrap their bags to avoid the possible transmission of the virus.

These are some of the steps the airport have implemented to meet the Covid-19 safety measures.

Arriving at the airport:

Passengers must use drop-and-go facilities or public transport as only passengers will be allowed into the terminal.

There will be limited parkade options made available. These are signposted at each airport.

A number of access points have been closed at each airport. Visit the airport’s company website for details on which access points and terminal entrance points should be used.

Check-in process

Passengers should check-in online before going to the airport.

Online check-in can be done at the screens in the terminal building.

A limited number of check-in counters will be open and physical distancing rules will apply in these queues.

Checking in and boarding will be different, providing a self-service option.

Boarding the aircraft

Physical distancing rules apply for queues to board an aircraft.

Passengers must scan their own boarding pass at the boarding gate.

All commercial aircraft are now fitted with the High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters. These are manufactured to the same standard as those used in hospital operating theatres and industrial clean rooms, with the same efficacy of 99.97% in removing viruses.

The filters are effective in trapping microscopic particles as small as bacteria, virus and fungi.

Mbalula said: “I am satisfied that the airport has started out well and we expect this to continue. Now that we have started with opening up aviation, we must look ahead with determination in order for the transport sector to perform its vital economic role.”

The minister thanked OR Tambo airport management for adhering to regulations and implementing social distancing measures.

Social distancing for self service … regular sanitizing. pic.twitter.com/YOjwuEZzcD — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) June 3, 2020

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.