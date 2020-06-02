Government 2.6.2020 11:06 am

Commission for Gender Equality to probe social media posts of NDZ as an ape

News24 Wire
Commission for Gender Equality to probe social media posts of NDZ as an ape

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Picture: Jacques Nelles.

Origin of posts remains unclear despite ongoing investigation by SA Human Right Commission.

The Commission for Gender Equality said on Monday that it, too, would look into a social media post depicting Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as an ape after the South African Human Rights Commission said it would investigate the origin of the post.

News24 previously reported that SAHRC head advocate Tseliso Thipanyane said the probe had been handed over to its Western Cape branch after the images were widely spread on social media and it was not clear who the perpetrator was.

On Monday, the CGE said it was outraged by “various social media posts”, including one allegedly made by one Danie Herselman, saying freedom of expression should not occur in violation of the rights of others.

“The commission notes that many of these posts have racist and sexist undertones and have been used to isolate and undermine her as a member of the National [Coronavirus] Command Centre (NCCC) team as she executes her duties in the [NCCC] during this coronavirus pandemic,” it said in a statement.

“The CGE is tasked by the Constitution and an act of Parliament to promote gender equality and the status of women in an effort to ensure that the rights of South Africans are upheld. It is thus for this reason that the CGE seeks to look into the matter of the social media post and ensure that human dignity and aspects pertaining to the Bill of Rights were not contravened.

“No right is absolute,” the commission said, and freedom of expression “does not rank higher than equality”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Police dismiss claim they refused to remove child’s body from sewer 18.5.2020
School in a time of Covid-19? Allow social media to paint you a picture 29.4.2020
Simphiwe Dana dragged for claiming ‘SA men are the biggest gold diggers’ 20.4.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News ‘Unprecedented’ increase in roadworks tenders

Politics Mzwandile Masina dares ANC to fire him over ‘WMC’ views, gets support from Malema

Motoring News Price at the pumps for June revealed

Environment Fishing allowed along with hunting and game drives in Level 3 – department

Crime Shoprite offers R50K reward after thieves dig tunnel to steal R300K in alcohol


today in print

Read Today's edition