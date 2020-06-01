Ramaphosa announces new appointments at NPA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved the appointments of advocates Ouma Rasethaba and Rodney de Kock as deputy national directors of public prosecutions effective from Monday, 1 June.

The presidency announced that the appointments are an essential part of the rebuilding of the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) as part of the fight against crime and corruption and as a contribution to deepening the capability of the state.

The presidency says Rasethaba has 30 years of legal experience since her admission as an attorney in 1990 and an advocate six years later.

“She holds a B Proc (University of the North), LLB (University of Witwatersrand), Dip. Company Law (University of Witwatersrand) and LLM (University of Pretoria).

“Rasethaba is a governance and risk expert, having worked in the corporate sector for 10 years.”

The president appointed Rodney de Kock as deputy national director of public prosecutions: national prosecution services.

De Kock does have experience in the NPA, he is currently the director of public prosecutions for the Western Cape, a position he has held since November 2003. De Kock has a total of 32 years of relevant legal experience.

Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga has been appointed the new special director: strategic and legal advisor within the office of the national director with 17 years of legal experience.

The presidency said: “He will provide legal advice to the national director regarding specific legal and administrative issues; provide strategic inputs in matters brought before the national director and will manage the relationship between the office of the national director and NPA stakeholders.”

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.