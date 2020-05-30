Covid-19 30.5.2020 12:07 pm

1,520 artists, 296 athletes to receive relief funding – Minister Nathi Mthwetha

News24 Wire
1,520 artists, 296 athletes to receive relief funding – Minister Nathi Mthwetha

Cape Town. 30.04.19. Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwaspeaking at the public gathering in Bo-Kaap on Tuesday evening where he announced the outcome of the process towards the declaration of important historically significant sites located in the Bo-Kaap area as an important part of the heritage landscape of South Africa. Picture Ian Landsberg/AFRICAN EWS AGENCY (ANA)

Almost 300 athletes will receive relief funding, alongside around 1,500 artists, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said on Saturday.

The R200 million in relief funding had been made available by the ministry and the MECs of sport, arts and culture in all provinces.

The funding was set up to support artists, athletes, technical personnel and the “core ecosystem of the sector nationally”, Mthethwa said.

The sport adjudication panel was the first to be appointed on 9 April and the first to begin adjudicating as well as the first to complete the process.

The total number of sport applications received was 470.

Of these, 296 were approved and 174 declined.

In the arts and culture adjudication process, 1,520 applicants were accepted.

Of these, 592 were already paid, Mthethwa said.

“Since the announcement of the lockdown, there has been no sectoral activity to date. The announcement of amended regulations under Level 3 is indeed going to see the gradual introduction of various sectoral activities, under strict adherence to safety measures, as outlined under the Disaster Management [Act] regulations,” said Mthethwa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Rugby and soccer only likely to return at level 1, says department 30.5.2020
Steve Hofmeyr denies he asked for a Covid-19 bailout from ANC government 19.4.2020
Sports, arts and culture dept extends Covid-19 relief fund application date 2.4.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa ‘Cook Off’: Zimbabwe’s film that defied all odds to reach Netflix

Covid-19 Rugby and soccer only likely to return at level 1, says department

Covid-19 Covid-19 testing backlog is 96,480, government confirms

Motoring News June petrol price increase expected, diesel rationing starts

Courts British American Tobacco to take legal action over cigarette ban


today in print

Read Today's edition