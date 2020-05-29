Government 29.5.2020 02:24 pm

Samwu says municipalities are not ready for Level 3

Citizen reporter
File image. Members of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu). Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The union is convinced that municipalities are not ready for Level 3 and that with more people going to work they have a greater risk of contracting the virus in the workplace.

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) said they had been made aware by their members that some municipalities have been telling workers that they do not have the funds to procure personal protective equipment (PPE’s).

Samwu general secretary Koena Ramotlou said they fully support the government’s decision to move the country to Level 3 by balancing the economy and public health. However, they have noted with great concern that municipalities were not ready for lockdown Levels 5 and 4 and they see no reason to believe they will be ready under Level 3 regulations, which include the return of all workers.

“Some municipalities have been telling workers that they do not have the funds to procure PPEs for workers as these were never budgeted for and have not received any financial support from national government for the procurement of such.

“These municipalities have resorted to rather encouraging workers to socially distance, something that is impossible given the fact that some of the tasks required of these workers require teamwork in close proximity,” he said.

Ramotlou said the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) had failed to intervene and ensure the compliance of Covid-19 regulations in the workplace.

“The department, as the custodian of the country’s municipalities was supposed to the one ensuring that municipalities comply with the regulations set up by the department.

“Cogta has not only failed municipalities, but the department has also failed municipal workers, their families, and as such should be held responsible for the infections in the workplaces and deaths already witnessed.”

He has called on municipal workers to refuse to work when their health and safety cannot be guaranteed.

A total of 200 municipal workers have tested positive for Covid-19 across the country, two people have died, Ramotlou said.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

