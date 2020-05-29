Around 7,000 beneficiaries have received R350 grant in KZN – Sassa

South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in KwaZulu-Natal said they were making some progress in the payment of the R350 Covid-19 social relief grant aimed at supporting the unemployed during the lockdown.

Sassa provincial spokesperson Sandy Godlwana said: “Many South Africans are still waiting to hear if their applications have been successful. The easing of the lockdown will help to speed up payments, as government services will be at full capacity from 1 June.”

As of 27 May, KZN had successfully paid 6,470 beneficiaries out of 1.3 million applications received in the province.

Godlwana hopes more people will be paid before the end of the month.

“Everyone who is over the age of 18 and does not receive any income or government support qualifies, and there are no limits on the number of people who can apply for this grant per household.”

She said applications were still open: “Applicants are urged not to send supporting documentation because this slows down the system. Should the application be successful, Sassa will contact the applicant and ask for banking details on the phone number submitted.”

Online applications will only be allowed, beneficiaries have been urged not to visit Sassa offices.

Godlwana said to assist with social distancing and avoid influx at pay points, Sassa has staggered its grant payment dates for June:

3 and 4 June: only disability, old age, and linked grants will be paid.

Child support, foster care, and care dependency grants will be paid on 5 June. Paypoint payments will commence from 8 to 18 June.

“Beneficiaries are advised that the grant money will stay in the account until beneficiaries decide when to use it, so they do not need to withdraw all of it on the day that Sassa makes the payment,” she said.

