Government 28.5.2020 07:42 am

Limpopo farmer finally gets full ownership of farm after 18-year battle

News24 Wire
Limpopo farmer finally gets full ownership of farm after 18-year battle

Image: iStock

Limpopo farmer David Rakgase is overjoyed that the government has finally agreed to transfer full ownership of the Nooitgedacht farm in Northam at the original price agreed in 2002.

In 1991, Rakgase signed a 30-year lease agreement under the now discontinued Land Redistribution and Agricultural Development (LRAD) programme.

He was offered an option to buy the farm for R621 000 in 2002, which he accepted, and he signed all the necessary documents.

However, this was then followed by a legal battle between the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development and Rakgase over the ownership of the farm.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) also stepped in to assist Rakgase with legal matters during the last six years.

Rakgase told News24 he was ecstatic the government had relented.

“I feel very happy now that I can start with a new plan that my children can take forward. I’m now waiting for papers from the government,” Rakgase said.

Department spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo was unable to clarify whether there were any other cases like Rakgase in other parts of the country.

However, the DA’s Annette Steyn said the party was eager to assist other black farmers in a similar situation.

“The ANC government continues to falsely promote expropriation of land without compensation as a means to empower emerging farmers.

“This was one example of the barriers preventing a whole category of emerging black farmers from owning the land that they are farming,” Steyn said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Limpopo launches Covid-19 response plan after cases surge in mining towns 27.5.2020
If we can’t go to church now, then don’t use churches for elections, ACDP leader tells ANC 25.5.2020
The ANC wants to reshape SA … into what? 23.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tobacco case only likely to be heard in two weeks, as SA keeps puffing away illegally

Courts ConCourt refuses woman leave to appeal divorce settlement

Politics ANC MPs rally around Dlamini-Zuma after ‘class suicide’ question

Politics Covid-19 affects every race, Mkhize tells EFF MP

Government ‘I am not Mazzotti’s friend,’ declares Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma


today in print

Read Today's edition