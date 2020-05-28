Limpopo farmer finally gets full ownership of farm after 18-year battle

In 1991, Rakgase signed a 30-year lease agreement under the now discontinued Land Redistribution and Agricultural Development (LRAD) programme.

He was offered an option to buy the farm for R621 000 in 2002, which he accepted, and he signed all the necessary documents.

However, this was then followed by a legal battle between the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development and Rakgase over the ownership of the farm.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) also stepped in to assist Rakgase with legal matters during the last six years.

Rakgase told News24 he was ecstatic the government had relented.

“I feel very happy now that I can start with a new plan that my children can take forward. I’m now waiting for papers from the government,” Rakgase said.

Department spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo was unable to clarify whether there were any other cases like Rakgase in other parts of the country.

However, the DA’s Annette Steyn said the party was eager to assist other black farmers in a similar situation.

“The ANC government continues to falsely promote expropriation of land without compensation as a means to empower emerging farmers.

“This was one example of the barriers preventing a whole category of emerging black farmers from owning the land that they are farming,” Steyn said.

