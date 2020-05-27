Mystery after NDZ cancels two national addresses this week

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has delayed two national briefings this week regarding how Level 3 lockdown will be implemented, and in particular, which businesses will be allowed to operate, and how they will be affected.

President Ramaphosa has already said that alcohol would be back on sale by 1 June, along with lifting limits on exercise hours and night curfews.

The delays suggest much discussion is going on behind the scenes, but what that might be, remains a mystery.

When Level 4 was announced, Ramaphosa promised cigarettes would go on sale again, but this was quickly undone by Dlamini-Zuma and the NCCC.

The NCCC media briefing on the regulations relating to the COVID-19 #Level3restrictions scheduled for today at 12h30 and the briefing by the social cluster scheduled for 18h00 have been postponed. The new date & time will be announced in due course pic.twitter.com/Zm8E9TSfPL — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 27, 2020

