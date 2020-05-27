Government 27.5.2020 09:37 am

Mystery after NDZ cancels two national addresses this week

Citizen reporter
Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Picture: Jacques Nelles.

A briefing had been scheduled for Tuesday evening originally and then moved to midday Wednesday. Then cancelled once again.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has delayed two national briefings this week regarding how Level 3 lockdown will be implemented, and in particular, which businesses will be allowed to operate, and how they will be affected.

President Ramaphosa has already said that alcohol would be back on sale by 1 June, along with lifting limits on exercise hours and night curfews.

The delays suggest much discussion is going on behind the scenes, but what that might be, remains a mystery.

When Level 4 was announced, Ramaphosa promised cigarettes would go on sale again, but this was quickly undone by Dlamini-Zuma and the NCCC.

