Ramaphosa to lead televised prayer at 7.30pm today

Citizen reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a weighty SONA Address, but not before the EFF managed to steal most of his shine. Picture: Jacques Nelles

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the call for a National Day of Prayer through a televised broadcast at 7.30pm this evening, 26 May 2020, the presidency announced.

“During the address, the president is also expected to provide an update on provisions for the religious sector following a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) which considered the inputs made by the sector in recent consultations with interfaith leaders,” the presidency said in a statement.

The presidency said Ramaphosa’s address would be broadcast live on television and radio and would be streamed live on a range of online platforms.

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation will provide a pool feed to broadcasters. Arrangements for the pool feed can be made with Mr Thoke at the SABC,” the office said.

