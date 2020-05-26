Government 26.5.2020 03:31 pm

75,000 applications for R350 social grant have been processed – Sassa

Citizen reporter
A spokesperson for Sassa said that from those applications only half qualified.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said they have only processed around 75,000 applications for the R350 social relief grant meant to assist millions of unemployed South Africans during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Spokesperson for Sassa Paseka Letsatsi said from those applications only half qualified, SABC reported.

“On 15 May, we paid about 10 people and those 10 people who were paid it was just to test if the system is working. But there is a category of people of about 75,000 which made applications as well.”

“Out of that 75,000, half of it, unfortunately, we disqualified because they are getting one kind of a grant or the other because some of them are getting social grants, some are getting the UIF or some of them are on National Student Finance Aid Scheme,” Letsatsi said.

Many have expressed disappointment of their applications being denied. While others said they weren’t able to register themselves or their children for various grants including the Covid-19 unemployment relief fund.

Sassa said they had increased their staff across the country to meet the demands of the applications and to respond to the many inquires.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

