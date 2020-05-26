 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Government 26.5.2020 06:00 am

Government ‘buckled under pressure to move to Level 3’

Brian Sokutu
PREMIUM!
Government ‘buckled under pressure to move to Level 3’

People jogging and walking along Sea Point promenade, 1 May 2020. Picture: Twitter / @michaelkgwadi

Some of its arbitrary decisions on the implementation of lockdown regulations ‘squandered the initial praise earned by President Cyril Ramaphosa’.

Sustained pressure may have forced government to ease the lockdown to alert Level 3 after some Cabinet ministers’ arbitrary implementation of questionable regulations weakened President Cyril Ramaphosa’s initial commendable handling of the Covid-19 crisis. Commenting on Ramaphosa’s move leading to next week’s reopening of some sectors of the economy, which included the R30 billion liquor retail industry, independent political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga and University of SA political science professor Dirk Kotze agreed government buckled to pressure from business, legal and other key parties in its decision. Mathekga said pressure groups threatening legal action – questioning the rationale behind the...
Related Stories
Ndlozi invites derision for saying ‘lockdown was for the white community’ 25.5.2020
DA calls for special inspector-general to prevent graft in relief fund 25.5.2020
Help to eradicate WC’s 18,000-test backlog, Mkhize – Winde 25.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.