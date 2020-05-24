SASSA workers reportedly sitting at home while people queue for help

The DA says it wants the South African Social Security Agency to extend its office hours to put an end to long waiting times and an imminent “humanitarian implosion.”

The party’s shadow minister for social development, Bridget Masango, says SASSA has fully trained employees sitting at home, earning a full salary while the crisis unfolds.

“Over the past week, we have heard shocking accounts of people queueing outside SASSA offices for days at a time, without being seen, never mind helped. Vulnerable South Africans are spending nights on the streets outside SASSA offices in the hopes of receiving help for the dire situations at their homes. The majority are returning home without hope of means to support themselves or their families,” she said.

The inability to provide social grants Masango said was a sign that current plans are not working.

“The fact that only 10 people have received the special Covid-19 social relief of distress grant of R350 is another indication that the limited staff compliment and working hours is unfeasible.”

“Clearly, the limited numbers of SASSA staff cannot cope with the magnitude of people needing help in the limited hours per day they are on duty which severely impairs SASSA’s ability to provide basic frontline services to the public,” she said.

