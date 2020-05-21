Mbalula pleased to see Rea Vaya shape up to social distancing regulations

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula went back to asses Rea Vaya bus depots in Johannesburg after his inspection last week didn’t go as smoothly as hoped.

The minister told Rea Vaya management to pull up their socks in terms of maintaining crucial social distancing measures, as well as enforcing stricter health measures for passengers using the bus service.

On Thursday morning, Mbalula was joined by Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo, MEC for Gauteng public transport and roads infrastructure (GPDRT) Jacob Mamabolo at Rea Vaya Dobsonville depot to inspect compliance of Covid-19 regulations.

The transport minister inspected the depot as workers from Rea Vaya demonstrated how they sanitise their buses from 3am every morning.

“In monitoring compliance and adherence to regulations this morning, Rea Vaya is again demonstrating its measures put in place to protect commuters. Their buses are sanitised regularly to combat Covid-19.”

He was pleased that the bus service addressed the previous concerns and shaped up in complying with social distancing inside the buses, as some seats are now clearly marked with no sitting signs, adhering to the capacity limit as per the regulations.

Mbalula said their follow up was also due to the complaints they were receiving from citizens using Rea Vaya in Johannesburg, who said the bus service was not following social distancing regulations.

“After our evaluation [last week], we met with management, the mayor, the MEC and they agreed immediately to address the particular challenges raised. Indeed they have addressed this, now there is social distancing in the buses and we are happy that there is now compliance.”

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

