German Embassy in SA provides support for online teaching reaching 12,000 TVET lecturers

Special emphasis has been placed on enabling training institutions to use online teaching, reaching 12.000 TVET lecturers countrywide. Photo: Twitter @GermanEmbassySA

The Germany Embassy in South Africa has provided R242 million in supporting Vocational Education and Training (VET) to the country through its skills development for a green economy (SD4GE). 

In a tweet, the German Embassy said that during the Covid-19 pandemic they have placed special emphasis on enabling training institutions to use online teaching, reaching 12,000 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) lecturers countrywide.

The South African government tweeted their gratitude of the embassy helping to modernise and strengthen the country’s TVET institutions.

“TVET institutions supply us with high-quality skills needed to respond to the economic and social needs of the country.”

The SD4GE provides students with textbooks and training materials on the subject implementation, while also upskilling lecturers by providing practical assignment and learning aids which aims to empower lecturers so they feel more confident in teaching the subject.

With many universities and TVET institutions moving online to carry on the schooling year, the SD4GE training provides lecturers with concrete advice and tools on how to create an environment conducive to interactive learning.

