Israel’s planned annexation of occupied Palestinian territories is provocative – Dirco

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) in a statement strongly condemned Israel’s plans to go ahead with the planned annexation of occupied Palestinian territories, calling it provocative.

“Israel’s actions are in stark violation of international law, also disregards international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolutions, including Resolutions 446 (1979) and 2334 (2016).”

“It is perplexing that during these unprecedented times, as the international community addresses the global challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, Israel is exploiting the situation to advance its de facto annexation of Palestinian land.”

“The dangerous prospect of Israel continuing with its unilateral actions and to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley is not only belligerent but also threaten efforts to advance regional peace,” said Dirco.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to go ahead with the annexation, after a year of political deadlock, the move could see the end of the long-stalled peace process.

The department still believes in a negotiated two-state solution and says the latest actions by Israel undermine this.

“South Africa reiterates that any peace plan should not allow Palestinian statehood to devolve into an entity devoid of sovereignty, territorial contiguity and economic viability.”

“In this regard, a solution must be premised on a just settlement with just laws that is rights-based and that facilitates equality and equity for all who have a right to live in the territories of Israel and Palestine. This includes sovereign equality between states,” said the department.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.