Solidarity Fund assists more than 300,000 South Africans with food relief

The Solidarity Fund said they had delivered food support to more than 300,000 families across the country as part of its humanitarian relief efforts last week.

They have reached their target of 250,000 vulnerable households during the lockdown period.

The fund now wants to look into sustainable methods of relief which include food vouchers and cash systems to reach those households that fall outside of the social grant net, or those experiencing severe food insecurity as a result of the continued economic disruption, it said in a statement.

The fund reported that the R905 million it approved for the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has secured nearly 80% of surgical masks and 100% of the N95 masks required to meet the weekly demand for healthcare workers until the end of June.

Solidarity Fund CEO Nomkhita Nqweni said: “By setting up solid institutional and governance frameworks, we have been able to demonstrate the necessary rigour and professionalism in how contributions to the fund are deployed.”

Receiving R2.16 billion in donations which have already been deposited from 175,000 South Africans in their individual capacities and more than 1,500 corporates and foundations.

The fund thanked South Africans who have donated a portion of their salaries, generating R16.4 million.

Nqweni said: “Each one of our donors and our stakeholders can take comfort in the fact that ultimately, their contribution to the Solidarity Fund has helped bolster the resilience of our frontline. As our country faces one of its toughest challenges yet, the Solidarity Fund has represented a beacon of hope where all of us as South Africans have come together to lend a hand.”

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

