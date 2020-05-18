Economy must be restructered to correct past mistakes – Bloem

Government 18.5.2020 10:50 am

With thousands to possibly lose their jobs, placing more pressure on government grants, the Cope spokesperson says government must immediately do away with the tender system.

It cannot be business as usual after the national lockdown regulations are eased, according to the Congress of the People’s (Cope) spokesperson Dennis Bloem, who welcomed government’s efforts to ease lockdown levels in several parts of the country.

A lot of wrongs need to be corrected as the country continues to battle the novel coronavirus, said Bloem. While supporting the gradual easing of lockdown regulations, he maintains the economy must be restructured with priority given to citizens, without discriminating against foreign nationals.

“There must not be any delay in implementing the restructuring plan.

“We believe that when businesses and industries reopen, government must demand that 90% of the workforce in restaurants must be South African citizens and the rest can be foreign nationals. Manufacturing companies must also give priority to South Africans citizens.

Cope agrees with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s view that those who want to open spaza shops must be registered with a licence, tax number to operate as well as a bank account.

With thousands to possibly lose their jobs, placing more pressure on government grants, Bloem says government must immediately do away with the tender system, with the department of public works taking over the responsibility.

“By doing so thousands of work can be created.

“The country is going through a very difficult time like the rest of the world, but this difficult time also creates a golden opportunity for us to correct the mistakes of the past to build a true people’s economy which all of us can be part of.

“We call upon government and the private sector to seize this opportunity and once again prove to the world that we are a country of miracles.”

He said the self-respect and dignity of people would be created by allowing them to earn an income and not be dependent on governments grants.

