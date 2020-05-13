Government 13.5.2020 02:45 pm

Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 8.30pm

Citizen reporter
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation virtually on Freedom Day, 27 April 2020. Image: Twitter

This after meetings with the National Coronavirus Command Council.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8.30pm on Wednesday on the country’s ongoing measures to manage the spread of the coronavirus through the implementation of a risk adjusted strategy.

Ramaphosa’s address follows a number of meetings of Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council.

South Africans have been calling on the president to address them amid talks the country may be moving to level 3 lockdown.

The last time Ramaphosa’s address was televised was on Thursday, 23 April – 20 days ago when he announced the country’s lockdown transition to level 4 starting on 1 May.

