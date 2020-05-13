LIVE: Ramaphosa says ‘most parts of SA’ will be on level 3 by the end of May

He began by reflecting on the nearly seven weeks of the nationwide lockdown. He thanked South African for the sacrifices they had made thus far.

Mid-speech he touched on what most South Africans wanted to know, which is the easing of the lockdown and the opening of the economy.

He repeated that lifting the lockdown too quickly risked a rapid spread of infection, which was why it was being done steadily but carefully.

“Our goal is to steadily open the economy. We are now preparing for a further easing of the lockdown.”

He said some parts of the country would now be designated at different levels, based on infections and healthcare readiness.

Since certain metros were the epicentres of the virus, it was important to retain stringent measures in some of these places. By the end of May “most parts of the country” could be moved to alert level 3, aside from these places with high levels of infection.

This would be decided through further consultation.

“For now, infections are concentrated in metropoles, municipalities and districts,” he said.

Certain restrictions would be changed on level 4 restrictions in any event, particularly with retail activities and restrictions on exercise.

This would be done through further consultation and would be announced in coming days.

The president went on to discuss the fact that the virus would remain a threat in South Africa and all countries for the foreseeable future, and the only way to control it was if people continued to adjust their behaviour and take the necessary precautions.

“As the lockdown is eased, we will need to observe social distancing even more carefully.” He said he was encouraged to see most people wearing their face masks, which he had witnessed for himself on an “encouraging” walk that morning.

He said that all places and social contexts would need to adapt to fighting the spread of the virus, but only the actions of South Africans going forward would continue the benefit of the lockdown.

“The transition to the next phase of the coronavirus response will in many ways be more difficult. The risk of infections will increase as more people return to work. This calls for vigilance and discipline from all of us.

“Over the past seven weeks you have been asked to sacrifice much … you have heeded these calls, firmly convinced these measures are necessary for the wellbeing and health of all of us.”

He acknowledged that government may have “fallen short” of the expectations South Africans had of government in return, with the president admitting that messages may have been unclear, poorly thought out and otherwise leading to public disgruntlement.

Ramaphosa said Cabinet was now “seized with” the issue of how to handle phase three of the country’s economic recovery.

Earlier he had said: “I would like to say that despite its severity, the lockdown was absolutely necessary.”

He said that without it the number of infections would have soared, health services would have been overwhelmed and thousands of South Africans would have died.

He said at least 80,000 South Africans could have been infected by now, with eight times the deaths, without the lockdown.

So far 219 people had died. He said countries like the US and UK had recorded tens of thousands of deaths at a similar stage.

“So far we have been successful in the manner that we as South Africans have responded to this virus … the level of confirmed infections is around 181 people per million.”

By contrast other countries were seeing numbers in the thousands.

“He said 12,074 people were now confirmed to have contracted the virus.”

The country was now ready with 25,000 beds.

Field workers had screened nearly 9 million people in the country, which he said was the largest public health mobilisation in the history of the country.

People who stayed home had helped to save ” many lives”.

The president said R11 billion has already been paid out from the UIF relief fund and measures would remain in place for at least six months to ensure that the most vulnerable and poor were protected during the crisis.

He thanked numerous groups and individuals for ongoing donations to the country, including the US for giving 1,000 ventilators.

The president again expressed concern at high levels of domestic abuse.

Ramaphosa’s address was scheduled following a number of meetings of Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council.

South Africans had been calling on the president to address them amid talks the country may be moving to level 3 lockdown, at least in some areas.

The last time Ramaphosa’s address was televised was on Thursday, 23 April – 20 days ago when he announced the country’s lockdown transition to level 4 starting on 1 May.

