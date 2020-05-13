Ramaphosa advised to personally rein in Mboweni over outbursts

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says the party’s top six officials discussed finance minister Tito Mboweni’s conduct on Monday.

In an interview with eNCA, Mashatile said they have asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to personally discuss the matter with Mboweni.

“He was going to be spoken to by the president, to say what he did was wrong and I guess if the behaviour continues after you have been spoken to and advised then the organisation might take you through a disciplinary process,” Mashatile said.

Last week Mboweni took to Twitter to vent about disagreements with Cabinet colleagues.

Mboweni said he had been a free man before accepting the finance minister job, and now political constraints forced him to obey decisions made by the majority despite his disapproval.

Not so long ago, I was a free man, no political constraints. Then I agreed, voluntarily to join Government. Tjoooo! Free but not free!! You have to obey the majority/collective decisions! Sometimes it feels like swallowing a rock!???? — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 5, 2020

This was not Mboweni’s first public expression of disapproval of some decisions made amid the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Mboweni said earlier that he did not like the continuous ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco, but because he lost the debate in cabinet he had to “toe the line”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.