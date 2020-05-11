‘I am disturbed’ – mayor condemns officers seen pulling child in KZN video

The mayor of KwaDukuza municipality, north of Durban, has spoken out against her crime prevention and traffic officers, who were caught on video pulling a child while seemingly enforcing an alleged lockdown-related infringement on Monday.

While details around the matter are still being investigated to establish the facts, acting mayor Dolly Govender said that she was appalled at what she saw play out in the one minute and 30 second video, which has been circulating on social media.

“I was ashamed of seeing what is happening with community safety officials. I have spoken to a senior official, who is calling in these officers tomorrow to ascertain what happened.”

She said that, while the breaking of regulations was wrong, the manner in which the child was dragged and pulled was uncalled for.

“We have made many arrests during these regulations. And yes, if someone broke the law, it is wrong. But what was disturbing was how they were with the child. You can’t pull a child like that. The child is innocent.”

In the video, two officers can be seen entering a private residence and grabbing a young child. A man then comes to attend to the child.

Agony

Another man claims the officers have been “harassing” residents for an hour – this all takes place as the little one screams in agony and calls for a parent.

The first man is then detained by the officers.

Govender added that they would investigate the matter.

“At this stage, the video is not saying what is happening. We will issue a statement tomorrow once we speak to the officers.”

She added: “It is a very disturbing video.”

The municipality has appealed for calm from residents while it probes the matter.

