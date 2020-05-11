WATCH: CoJ rolls out sanitisation tunnels at Bara taxi rank

With a third of South Africans going back to work since 1 May, many workplaces and public facilities have had to deep clean and sanitise their spaces.

One of the key areas is public transport, the City of Joburg (CoJ) has launched five sanitisation tunnels that will be positioned at Bara Taxi Rank to help stop the spread of Covid-19 in the area.

The way the sanitisation tunnels will work is that commuters and taxi operators should walk through the tunnel, launching a sanitising spray, with the device also conducting thermal scanning to check the temperature.

Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo hopes to roll out these sanitisation tunnels at all taxi ranks across the city to keep taxi operators, as well as commuters, safe.

