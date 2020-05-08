Covid-19 8.5.2020 12:50 pm

WATCH: Gauteng MMC for housing calls on NGOs for more food assistance

Carlos Muchave
Food parcels that are to be handed out to community members at the Denver Mens Hostel arrive.

300 familes were given food parcels.

MMC for housing Mlungisi Mabaso accepted donations that were given out at the Denver Men’s Hostel in Johannesburg.

A large number of families who live at the hostel collected food parcels.

“We are grateful for these donations by these NGOs who are helping our people who are in dire need. We know that more especially the hostel community is one that is neglected and forgotten and we are grateful that this will go a long way in poverty alleviating poverty,” said the Gauteng IFP leader, Bonginkosi Dlamini, who was also on site at Denver.

“We call on all the NGOs, whenever we ask them for assistance, to assist us because as government we can’t do it alone,” said Mabaso.

