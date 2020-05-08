WATCH: Gauteng MMC for housing calls on NGOs for more food assistance

MMC for housing Mlungisi Mabaso accepted donations that were given out at the Denver Men’s Hostel in Johannesburg.

A large number of families who live at the hostel collected food parcels.

“We are grateful for these donations by these NGOs who are helping our people who are in dire need. We know that more especially the hostel community is one that is neglected and forgotten and we are grateful that this will go a long way in poverty alleviating poverty,” said the Gauteng IFP leader, Bonginkosi Dlamini, who was also on site at Denver.

1/6 Residents of the Denver Men’s Hostel in Denver wait to receive donations of food from various charities at the Denver Men’s Hostel in Denver, 7 May 2020, City of Johannesburg (CoJ) MMC of Housing Mlungisi Mabaso received the donations of food from various charities which were handed out. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 2/6 Food parcels that are to be handed out to community members at the Denver Mens Hostel arrive. 3/6 Food parcels that are to be handed out to community members at the Denver Mens Hostel arrive. 4/6 Residents of the Denver Men’s Hostel in Denver wait to receive donations of food from various charities at the Denver Men’s Hostel in Denver, 7 May 2020, City of Johannesburg (CoJ) MMC of Housing Mlungisi Mabaso received the donations of food from various charities which were handed out. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 5/6 Food parcels that are to be handed out to community members at the Denver Mens Hostel arrive. 6/6 Food parcels that are to be handed out to community members at the Denver Mens Hostel arrive.

300 families were given food parcels.

“We call on all the NGOs, whenever we ask them for assistance, to assist us because as government we can’t do it alone,” said Mabaso.

