Government 6.5.2020 06:55 pm

DA demands Limpopo municipality helps starving workers

Alex Matlala
Limpopo's Mogalakwena Municipality Mayor Andrina Matsemela. Picture: Letaba Herald.

The estimated budget for the project, which the contractor abandoned, was over R55 million, but the temporary workers have not been paid for almost two years.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the ANC in the troubled Mogalakwena municipality in Limpopo are at loggerheads after the municipality’s failure to pay the salaries of more than 10 construction workers from a R55 million water project. The employees are starving under lockdown after the service provider allegedly abandoned the project and disappeared without a trace. This week, the DA wrote to Mogalakwena municipality mayor Andrina Matsemela, asking her to probe the nonpayment of three months’ salaries to more than 10 temporary workers at the Mapela-Moordkoppie water project since December 2018. The estimated budget for the project was more than...
