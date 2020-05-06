Government 6.5.2020 03:32 pm

DA says many home affairs offices remain closed because of Covid-19

Citizen reporter
DA says many home affairs offices remain closed because of Covid-19

A home affairs building. Picture: Ashraf Hendricks

The party says closures have occurred in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Eastern Cape, Kwazulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

The Democratic Alliance claims many home affairs offices across the country have been closed either due to a shortage of personal protective equipment or Covid-19 infections.

Home affairs offices are supposed to remain open to carry out critical administration tasks during the crisis, including the issuing of temporary IDs, as well as birth and death certificates.

The DA’s Angel Khanyile said: “Closing a department responsible for the important task of issuing birth certificates and death certificates which are needed during this time is deeply concerning. People who want to bury their loved ones have been left in the lurch with no possibility of getting death certificates.”

The party maintains home affairs officials should be considered frontline staff and be provided with PPE equipment as a matter of urgency.

“It is horrifying that the department is failing to provide them with the protective equipment they need to safely and effectively carry out their tasks,” Khanyile said.

The DA said it was writing to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to address the matter.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Covid, Corona and lockdown: the newborns named after a pandemic 29.4.2020
Home Affairs will register births during level 4 lockdown 28.4.2020
Home Affairs to screen everyone accessing its offices 7.4.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

‘Free but not free,’ says Mboweni in Twitter meltdown over ‘collective’ decisions

Covid-19 ‘Promising’ virus-fighting antibody found – study

Business News While no one was looking, a miner pulled off a major gold find

Covid-19 Father, daughter give stranded South Africans a helping hand

General Cold winter months ‘may strain power grid’


today in print

Read Today's edition