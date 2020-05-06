DA says many home affairs offices remain closed because of Covid-19

The Democratic Alliance claims many home affairs offices across the country have been closed either due to a shortage of personal protective equipment or Covid-19 infections.

Home affairs offices are supposed to remain open to carry out critical administration tasks during the crisis, including the issuing of temporary IDs, as well as birth and death certificates.

The DA’s Angel Khanyile said: “Closing a department responsible for the important task of issuing birth certificates and death certificates which are needed during this time is deeply concerning. People who want to bury their loved ones have been left in the lurch with no possibility of getting death certificates.”

The party maintains home affairs officials should be considered frontline staff and be provided with PPE equipment as a matter of urgency.

“It is horrifying that the department is failing to provide them with the protective equipment they need to safely and effectively carry out their tasks,” Khanyile said.

The DA said it was writing to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to address the matter.

