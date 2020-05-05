Government 5.5.2020 02:11 pm

Sars says SA tax revenue could be 20% lower this year

Citizen reporter
Sars says SA tax revenue could be 20% lower this year

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: Moneyweb

This is according to the commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, Edward Kieswetter.

The taxman has warned that the combined impact of a slow economy and the lockdown could amount to a loss of up to R285 billion in tax revenues this year.

This is according to the commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, Edward Kieswetter, who was quoted by Fin24.

Kieswetter was briefing a joint meeting of two parliamentary committees on Tuesday.

“Whilst it is early days, our revenue losses could be peaking at between 15% and 20% lower (than projections). That translates to a revenue loss of up to R285 billion.

“That is a function of the sluggish economy, but also the impact of lockdown,” he said.

For perspective, a loss of R285 billion would be larger than the almost R230 billion allocated to health services in 2020.

Kieswetter said the loss of jobs would have a dramatic impact, and many jobs would not be regained.

“It takes 100 businesses … to create one successful business. So for every one we lose, we will have to have a hundred if not more entrepreneurs to take the risk [to start a new business].”

He also said he had clear evidence the illicit economy was thriving.

Illegal cigarette and alcohol sales have taken off since they were banned at the beginning of lockdown.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Motorists permitted to complete inter-provincial travel during curfew times 5.5.2020
Gauteng records more than 1,000 Covid-19 recoveries 5.5.2020
Ramaphosa notes ‘huge hit to economy’, urges KZN to continue virus fight 5.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News WATCH: 2.4m black mamba found in truck engine

Society ‘Staying here is hard, maybe it’s better to go home,’ says a migrant in SA

Parliament Auditor-general to investigate Beitbridge fence – De Lille

Infection Updates Overall Covid-19 tally moves to 7,220 cases, 2,746 recoveries

Government Food parcel permits doom thousands to hunger


today in print

Read Today's edition