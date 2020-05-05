Sisulu puts Amatola Water Board under administration

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, has placed the Amatola Water Board in the Eastern Cape under administration after it was rocked by numerous cases of irregular expenditure.

Last week the minister met with her advisors and received reports regarding attempts to resolve cases of irregular expenditure.

The meeting was also billed as looking to find a solution in addressing the findings of the investigation in some of the entities over which her ministry holds jurisdiction.

Sisulu received updates about developments at the Amatola Water Board, and Lepelle Northern Water in Limpopo.

Departmental spokesperson McIntosh Polela said the minister “has now concluded that ending the term of office of the current interim board and appointing legal administrators to manage the affairs of Amatola Water is the only practical solution left to address the enduring instability”.

He said in addition to Amatola Water, the department was still tackling problems experienced at Lepelle Northern Water.

