Sisulu places Amatola Water Board under legal administration

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has placed the Amatola Water Board under legal administration as a “practical solution” to addressing the board’s “enduring instability”.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry of human settlements, water and sanitation said Sisulu had met with her advisors who gave her updated reports on “intensified processes applied to resolve the cases of irregular expenditure” within the department and “addressing the findings of the investigation in some entities” that fall within the ministry’s jurisdiction.

“The minister received comprehensive updates about enduring problematic developments at both the Amatola Water Board in the Eastern Cape and Lepelle Northern Water in Limpopo,” the statement reads.

The ministry said since taking office, Sisulu has tried a number of interventions to resolve management and governance issues which have for years plagued the Amatola Water Board.

The ministry said the board has for some time been characterized by instability and infighting which rendered it dysfunctional.

The decision to appoint legal administrators to manage the affairs of the board is not taken lightly, the ministry said.

“It is informed by the need to have a solvent institution that strives for reliable delivery of water to the citizens of the Eastern Cape. Sisulu would like to thank the interim board for their work. Decisions that were taken by the board will remain valid and in force. These include investigations into the current CEO, who was recently placed on special precautionary leave with full pay.”

The ministry said that there are also ongoing investigations into irregular expenditure and governance issues at Lepelle Northern Water in Limpopo and that Sisulu would soon make announcements on this regard.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

