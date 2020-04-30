Govt adjusts central procurement prices for critical PPE items ahead of May

Under the new central procurement plan price list for critical personal protective equipment (PPE) needed by health workers and essential workers in the fight against Covid-19, the South African government seems to be willing to pay more for some items than it was willing to pay less than two weeks ago.

According to a report published by Business Insider, this price list was initially established after National Treasury criticised the previous process of mass testing for the coronavirus, stating that it was “crippled” by the previous procurement system or lack thereof.

Under that system, individual government institutions were placing their own orders for supplies which were already scarce.

This led to suppliers prioritising larger orders and instituting an upfront payment system which often left the small government institutions and municipalities on the backfoot.

This also created an environment where prices for supplies were not uniform.

Under National Treasury Instruction No. 3 of 2020/2021, all public entities were mandated to buy their gloves, masks, and protective visors through a strict centralised process governed by the price list.

In defence of the new price list, Treasury maintained that the updated price “reflects realistic current market prices.”

Items that have seen the sharpest price increases include hand sanitiser with no less than 70% alcohol and no-contact infrared digital thermometers – items that will be needed en-masse once the country enters into a softer state of lockdown under level 4.

The new maximum recommended price of sanitiser at R183.60 per litre is up from an effective price of R92.74 per litre according to the publication.

No-contact infrared body thermometers which were priced at R1,888.50 each will now cost R2,527.20.

While the prices for masks, surgical gowns, and boot covers remains the same, reusable aprons will now cost 75% more (R2.97 each), face shields will cost 44% more (R108 each) and isolation gowns are up 77% (R113.40 each).

Respirators, PVC-framed goggles, disposable coveralls, biohazard bags and body bags are among the items that will cost the government less under the new price list.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

