General 28.4.2020 05:04 pm

Post Office announces grant payment dates for May

Citizen reporter
Post Office announces grant payment dates for May

Net1 has applied to put its subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services into business rescue following the loss of the social grants payment contract. Archive photo: Barbara Maregele / GroundUp

The elderly and persons with disabilities will receive their money from 4 May, while all other grants will be paid from the sixth of every month. 

The elderly and persons with disabilities who receive their monthly social grants from the post office will receive their money from 4 May 2020.

This is according to a statement issued by the South African Post Office (Sapo).

All other grants will be paid from the sixth of every month.

“The Post Office also advises beneficiaries not to make a balance enquiry on the first day of the month, as their grant will only become available on the dates mentioned above and the balance enquiry may incur unnecessary bank charges,” added Sapo.

Beneficiaries are allowed one free balance enquiry during each pay cycle.

Acting Sapo chief executive, Ivumile Nongogo, said the separation of paydays is designed to avoid crowding, in accordance with government guidelines for avoiding the spread of Covid-19.

RELATED: R350 relief grants for unemployed our top priority, says Social Development

Payments at mobile cash pay points begin from 7 May 2020.

“There are no separate pay dates or times for the elderly and other types of grants at mobile pay points,” said Sapo.

Post Office branches will be open on 2 May to assist with issues such as Sassa card replacements and pin resets. In the meantime, Postbank’s call centre can be reached on 0800 53 54 55 for advice on issues such as pin resets.

The Post Office said should beneficiaries not be able to withdraw on the dates when their grants become available, they should not panic as the money will be in the Sassa card and available at any time for purchases over the till and all ATMs.

“If you do not withdraw your grant on the first day, you will help to avoid overcrowding during payments.”

Sassa beneficiaries who access their grants at the Post Office do not pay any transaction fees or bank charges, and receive their grants in full.  The Sassa card is also a fully functional debit card, and all debit card transactions at the till are free with no transaction fees.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Prioritising humanitarian crisis essential to keeping food on the table 16.4.2020
Government to visit families of two social grant beneficiaries who died on Monday 31.3.2020
Pensioners queue for hours to receive grants in the middle of a pandemic 31.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight This wealth tax on the 1% richest in SA would net the coronavirus fight R143bn

Environment IN PICS: Orcas found frolicking in False Bay

Treatment News Closely watched arthritis drug disappoints in Covid-19 trial

Environment Eskom charged with serious environmental offences

World White House cancels media briefing as Trump rails against ‘enemy’


today in print

Read Today's edition