Freedom Day to be commemorated through virtual broadcast

This year’s Freedom Day is a far cry from the usual celebrations, with 27 April 2020 having to be commemorated during a Covid-19 level 5 lockdown.

As such, President Cyril Ramaphosa will be addressing the nation at 12pm via media broadcasting channels to host Freedom Day virtually.

The theme for Freedom Day 2020 is “solidarity and triumph of the human spirit in challenging times”, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture said in a statement on Monday.

On Monday morning, over 200 Cuban health professionals landed in South Africa to assist in planning, executing and managing clinical cases and public response.

Welcoming the brigade, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor conveyed the government’s appreciation for the “solidarity and prompt response” to the request made by South Africa.

Cuba has already rolled out members of its medical brigade to 21 different countries worldwide, Pandor said.

The country is on the cusp of having lockdown restrictions slightly altered as level 4 restrictions kick in on 1 May.

The sale of alcohol is still not permitted in level 4, but restaurants will be able to sell hot food for delivery, cigarettes will be sold, and a host of items such as winter clothing and hardware supplies have been added to the list of essential items.

(Background reporting by News24 Wire)

