Covid-19 24.4.2020 02:32 pm

SA’s Covid-19 intervention budget totals R800bn – Mboweni

Kaunda Selisho
SA's Covid-19 intervention budget totals R800bn – Mboweni

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: ANA

This includes the R500-billion package of economic measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa which is aimed at addressing challenges facing the economy.

Speaking during a briefing held on Friday to break down the R500-billion package of economic measures aimed at addressing challenges facing the economy as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni confirmed that South Africa’s total budget of financial interventions totals R800 billion.

This has been broken down into five sectors such as health, social welfare, relief for companies and labourers, the re-opening of the economy and the banking and financial sector.

The briefing is currently underway.

Minister Mboweni briefs media on R500 billion COVID-19 package aimed at curbing economic challenges facing the country amid the coronavirus pandemic

Posted by South African Government on Friday, 24 April 2020

