While Soweto pensioner Samuel Mokheseng had to spend 10 years of his hard-earned cash to erect a five-roomed family home in the Lake View informal settlement, it took the government-contracted Red Ants private security guards just minutes to reduce said home into piles of scattered bricks and damaged steel door frames. Mokheseng is among several residents of Lake View and the nearby Kokotela near Lawley outside Johannesburg, who saw their homes destroyed when the Red Ants this week went on an eviction rampage, swooping through the informal settlements. Distraught residents, some of whom suffered injuries from rubber bullets allegedly fired...

While Soweto pensioner Samuel Mokheseng had to spend 10 years of his hard-earned cash to erect a five-roomed family home in the Lake View informal settlement, it took the government-contracted Red Ants private security guards just minutes to reduce said home into piles of scattered bricks and damaged steel door frames.

Mokheseng is among several residents of Lake View and the nearby Kokotela near Lawley outside Johannesburg, who saw their homes destroyed when the Red Ants this week went on an eviction rampage, swooping through the informal settlements.

Distraught residents, some of whom suffered injuries from rubber bullets allegedly fired by the Red Ants, on Thursday described their experience as “painful and hurting” – amid unconfirmed reports that an elderly woman who lived in the Lake View settlement, died of heart attack during the clash.

“I came here from Meadowlands in Soweto, long before the outbreak of the coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown, to build a family home, with years of savings from my pension after having served a company for 10 years,” said Mokheseng.

“For years, my family lived in a rented home and the only way out of our stressful situation was to come here, find a site and build a dream home. While I am hurt by what has happened with no one to turn to in fighting this matter legally, I am angry at the government for having allowed a situation like this – to be evicted during lockdown, with nowhere to go and without any prior warning.

“A group of armed Red Ants security guards used crowbars and other instruments to destroy what I had begun to build. We have all been left traumatised,” he added.

Neighbour Candice Swarts, who suffered rubber bullet injuries to the hip, said the violence which accompanied the evictions left her three children “frightened”. “Pain is what we are going through,” said Swarts.

Mosimane Mareko from Taung in the North West said he settled in Lake View more than a year ago after finding employment at Johannesburg’s Crown Mines.

“Contrary to what some government officials are claiming, that we took advantage of the lockdown to come and settle here, we have been here long time. People have been injured, some arrested and lost homes, without being warned about what was coming.

“We have not seen any kind of support from government other than the wrath of the Red Ants, contracted by leaders we have voted into power. We are still waiting for MEC Lebogang Maile to come and address us,” said Mareko.

Domestic worker Lungile Ndlovu said she has lived in Lake View since 2018.

“We use to stay in Malvern, where I had to pay rent of R2,500, which was not affordable. Since the Red Ants incident, we find it hard to sleep at night because when there is police presence, you should know that the Red Ants have also arrived.

“People have been beaten up and thrown out of their homes. It is very traumatic,” said Ndlovu.

In an attempt to find a solution to the stand-off, the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Thursday held a meeting with Johannesburg executive mayor Geoff Makhubo, described by SAHRC spokesperson Buang Jones as “fruitful”.

“Present in the meeting was mayor Makhubo and his legal team. The commission called for the meeting to find a solution in the tension between government and residents of the informal settlements of Lawley and Ennerdale.

“We are exploring solutions for consideration by the City of Johannesburg and the commission, which include the halting of evictions and improvement in community engagements,” said Jones.

Makhubo’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said: “We had a very cordial engagement. The Counter Invasion Unit of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department will continue to prevent and contain land invasions.

“No further evictions have so far taken place.”

Countrywide evictions during the lockdown have become a challenge for Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, who is opposed to the move.

– brians@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.