Mbalula extends validity of licences, permits for 30 days after lockdown

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula announced that validity of licences, certificates and permits for road users had been extended beyond the lockdown for 30 days.

“During the lockdown period, the validity of learner’s licence, driving licence, motor vehicle licence disk, temporary permit, professional driving permit and roadworthy certificates shall be deemed to be valid and shall be extended for a grace period of 30 days after lockdown period,” the minister said on his Twitter account.

Mbalula had signed the government gazette in March that makes the grace period come into place.

The minister assured that vehicle testing centres and driver’s licence testing centres will remain closed.

During the lockdown period validity of Learner’s license

driving license

motor vehicle license disk

temporary permit

professional driving permit

road worthy certificates Shall be deemed to be valid and shall be extended for a grace period of 30 days after lockdown period. pic.twitter.com/gI6puzQFsJ — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) April 23, 2020

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) hit back at Mbalula, who on Tuesday accused the party of seeking attention after they laid a charge against him.

ATM announced on Tuesday that it had laid a charge against Mbalula after he addressed a large crowd at the Noord Taxi Rank in the Johannesburg CBD at the start of April.

ATM stated that Mbalula had violated the lockdown regulation which prohibited the gathering of more than 100 people, which was later revised to no more than 50 by government, as a measure to maintain a healthy social distance between people.

READ NEXT: Mbaks got it right this time, trolls

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.