Covid-19 23.4.2020 12:04 pm

Mbalula extends validity of licences, permits for 30 days after lockdown

Citizen reporter
Mbalula extends validity of licences, permits for 30 days after lockdown

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula briefs media about operations and air travel safety at OR Tambo International airport in Kempton Park, 24 November 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney

The minister assured that vehicle testing centres and driver’s licence testing centres will remain closed.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula announced that validity of licences, certificates and permits for road users had been extended beyond the lockdown for 30 days.

“During the lockdown period, the validity of learner’s licence, driving licence, motor vehicle licence disk, temporary permit, professional driving permit and roadworthy certificates shall be deemed to be valid and shall be extended for a grace period of 30 days after lockdown period,” the minister said on his Twitter account.

Mbalula had signed the government gazette in March that makes the grace period come into place.

The minister assured that vehicle testing centres and driver’s licence testing centres will remain closed.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) hit back at Mbalula, who on Tuesday accused the party of seeking attention after they laid a charge against him.

ATM announced on Tuesday that it had laid a charge against Mbalula after he addressed a large crowd at the Noord Taxi Rank in the Johannesburg CBD at the start of April.

ATM stated that Mbalula had violated the lockdown regulation which prohibited the gathering of more than 100 people, which was later revised to no more than 50 by government, as a measure to maintain a healthy social distance between people.

READ NEXT: Mbaks got it right this time, trolls

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
5 ways parents can motivate children at home during the pandemic – without nagging or tantrums 23.4.2020
Mbaks got it right this time, trolls 23.4.2020
Lockdown diaries: How my perspective has changed 23.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 On-standby SANDF to provide field hospitals in fight against coronavirus

Breaking News Coronavirus claims 7 more lives as infection total increases to 3,635 in SA

Covid-19 Punish leaders harshly for breaking lockdown rules – ex-ConCourt justice

World Oil rockets higher after Trump threatens Iran

Covid-19 Ramaphosa authorises 73,000 more troops, but it doesn’t mean all will be deployed


today in print

Read Today's edition