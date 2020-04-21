Largest deployment in SA history under way as Ramaphosa authorises 73,000 more troops

The letter signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has authorised the deployment of 73,180 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to assist the SA Police Service, a huge increase on the mere 2,280 troops already deployed.

The letter suggests these troops were authorised to be deployed from 2 April already. If indeed they do take to the streets, it will massively increase the capacity of the state to limit the movement of citizens, which has been blamed for the ongoing spread of the virus.

I have requested the presidency to urgently confirm this information. https://t.co/hOBFs5qOMQ — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) April 21, 2020

At an estimated cost of R4.6 billion, the deployment is almost the entire defence force’s staff complement and would include regular, reserve and auxiliary forces.

The move is already being seen as a sign that a “hard lockdown” could be extended indefinitely.

The chairperson of the joint standing committee of defence Cyril Xaba confirmed the authenticity of the letter to News24.

Ramaphosa was to address the nation on Tuesday night to discuss the further measures from government against the Covid-19 epidemic.

