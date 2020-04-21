Covid-19 21.4.2020 08:26 pm

Largest deployment in SA history under way as Ramaphosa authorises 73,000 more troops

Citizen reporter
Largest deployment in SA history under way as Ramaphosa authorises 73,000 more troops

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members before their deployment ahead of the national Covid-19 shutdown, Pretoria, 26 March 2020. Picture: GCIS

A letter to the joint standing committee on defence suggests that there will be a gigantic deployment of troops on to South African streets until 26 June.

The letter signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has authorised the deployment of 73,180 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to assist the SA Police Service, a huge increase on the mere 2,280 troops already deployed.

The letter suggests these troops were authorised to be deployed from 2 April already. If indeed they do take to the streets, it will massively increase the capacity of the state to limit the movement of citizens, which has been blamed for the ongoing spread of the virus.

At an estimated cost of R4.6 billion, the deployment is almost the entire defence force’s staff complement and would include regular, reserve and auxiliary forces.

The move is already being seen as a sign that a “hard lockdown” could be extended indefinitely.

The chairperson of the joint standing committee of defence Cyril Xaba confirmed the authenticity of the letter to News24.

Ramaphosa was to address the nation on Tuesday night to discuss the further measures from government against the Covid-19 epidemic.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
FULL SPEECH: R500bn to be spent to save economy, with welfare grants increased 21.4.2020
Gauteng, KZN, Western Cape may have longer lockdown, govt warns 21.4.2020
Viral video of driver’s roadblock arrest doesn’t give context – Mbalula 21.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Property sales down 40%, and that was before lockdown

Business News Three hot potatoes for government as legal battles begin

Covid-19 The ban on selling hot food is inherently irrational – Sakeliga

Infection Updates Covid-19 infection total rises to 3,300 in SA, with 4 more deaths

World US protesters decry shelter in place orders


today in print

Read Today's edition