WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Tuesday evening at 8.30pm

The Presidency announced on Tuesday evening that President Cyril Ramaphosa would address the nation at 8.30pm on the additional economic and social relief measures that would form part of the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic going forward.

The president’s address will be broadcast on radio and television and be streamed live, including on this page. You can play the video below, which will go live as soon as Ramaphosa begins his address.

In his weekly letter to the nation yesterday, Ramaphosa offered a frank assessment of the current situation nearly a month into the lockdown imposed to limit the spread of Covid-19.

He said government chose to “err on the side of caution” when implementing state of disaster measures that critics have said have inflicted more damage than necessary to the economy. His letter strongly hinted at the possibility that many people will be allowed to return to various jobs at the end of April when the extension of the lockdown ends.

The president admitted that the inequalities and hunger being highlighted by the coronavirus outbreak are not just because of the apartheid past but because of a “fundamental failing in our post-apartheid society”.

He promised that he would shortly provide more clarity on the direct measures that will be taken to ensure that the most vulnerable South Africans don’t have to worry about where their next meal may be coming from.

