Government 20.4.2020 04:00 pm

De Lille urges auditor-general to investigate SA-Zim border fence procurement process

Citizen reporter
De Lille urges auditor-general to investigate SA-Zim border fence procurement process

Patricia de Lille. Picture: Moneyweb

Last week, it was reported that the border was vandalised and poles were allegedly stolen.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille requested the auditor-general of South Africa to audit the Beitbridge Border Fence procurement process on Tuesday.

“I have written to the auditor-general of South Africa, Kimi Makwetu, to request that his office conduct an urgent independent audit into the emergency procurement and implementation process of the 40km Beitbridge border fence project between South Africa and Zimbabwe,” De Lille in a statement.

De Lille said as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown, the department of defence and veterans, whose mandate it was to secure South Africa’s borders, then requested that her department as a matter of urgency to repair and replace a 40km section of the Beitbridge Border Post Fence, which was identified as the hotspot.

“In the spirit of transparency and accountability, I am asking the auditor-general to immediately commence with an external audit of the process followed by the department of public works and infrastructure in terms of the 40km Beitbridge Border Fence Project,” she said.

Last week, it was reported that the border it was vandalised and poles were allegedly stolen.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

READ NEXT: PICS: R37 million SA-Zim border fence vandalised, army deployed to patrol.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
De Lille’s plan to engage 20,400 workers to help fight virus 25.3.2020
Covid-19 prompts government to finally repair fencing between SA and Zimbabwe 19.3.2020
Political foes join hands to provide shelter to victims of gender-based violence 5.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Public protector-convened meeting ‘did not violate lockdown’, says spokesman

Government Suspended Welkom mayor causes more anger after ‘leave of absence’ letter leaks

Government DA wants Cele investigated for his ‘reckless comments’

Covid-19 Director of Wuhan lab denies virus link

Athletics The inevitable strikes as Comrades Marathon is postponed


today in print

Read Today's edition