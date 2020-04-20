 
 
Covid-19 20.4.2020 06:00 am

Ramaphosa faces a tough balancing act in reopening the economy

Gcina Ntsaluba
Ramaphosa faces a tough balancing act in reopening the economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a weighty SONA Address, but not before the EFF managed to steal most of his shine. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Expert says government will need to offer some amendments to the current regulations to offer South Africans some freedom before they become frustrated.

The Presidential Coordinating Council’s (PCC) announcement to enforce a risk-adjusted approach to economic activity after the lockdown could lead to another extension with amended regulations, according to experts. Economic and political analyst Daniel Silke said government should offer some amendments to the current regulations to offer South Africans some freedom before they become frustrated, which could lead to social unrest. “The announcement means there will be a sector-by-sector risk analysis done before everything opens up. The question to ask is what will be safe for South Africans regarding the movement to workplaces,” said Silke. Industries such as mining, agriculture and...
Lock Down

