Government 19.4.2020 01:13 pm

DA wants Cele investigated for his ‘reckless comments’

Citizen reporter
Police minister Bheki Cele.

They say Cele has ‘shocked the nation and created an environment in which SAPS may have felt emboldened to act outside of the law.’

The Democratic Alliance says it will be referring police minister Bheki Cele to parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests to investigate his conduct during the national lockdown.

The DA says the minister has made a number of “reckless” comments during lockdown.

In particular they say Cele suggested that SAPS “push” people home and said that SAPS must deal with criminals “harshly” and “do not be nice to suspects”.

The party say he encouraged the destruction of infrastructure.

Cele was quoted as saying “law enforcement will come down harder on shebeens that continue to supply alcohol during the lockdown.”

The DA says its email and WhatsApp line to report police abuse has received nearly 200 complaints so far.

