DA wants Cele investigated for his ‘reckless comments’

The Democratic Alliance says it will be referring police minister Bheki Cele to parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests to investigate his conduct during the national lockdown.

The DA says the minister has made a number of “reckless” comments during lockdown.

In particular they say Cele suggested that SAPS “push” people home and said that SAPS must deal with criminals “harshly” and “do not be nice to suspects”.

The party say he encouraged the destruction of infrastructure.

Cele was quoted as saying “law enforcement will come down harder on shebeens that continue to supply alcohol during the lockdown.”

The DA says its email and WhatsApp line to report police abuse has received nearly 200 complaints so far.

